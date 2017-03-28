Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Will Smith, 'Fresh Prince' cast enjoy brief reunion

Posted 5:22am on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

Will Smith has reunited with his "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" cast mates.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Smith's Tom Jones-loving cousin Carlton on the 1990s sitcom, posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of the cast getting together. Joined by Smith and Ribeiro were Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell. James Avery, who had the role of Smith's Uncle Phil, died in 2013.

Ribeiro writes in the caption that it's "always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family." He says he wishes that Avery were there "to make this complete."

Fans of the show may not want to get their hopes up for a series revival. Smith told E! News last year that a reboot of the series that aired for six seasons on NBC will happen "pretty close to when hell freezes over."



