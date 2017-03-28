Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Bronze star recipient gets 4 years in prison for loan fraud

The Associated Press

Posted 12:52am on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. A Navy veteran and Bronze Star recipient charged with stealing the identities of at least two subordinates to obtain fraudulent loans has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that (http://bit.ly/2nbJDka ) Clayton Pressley III of Chesapeake was sentenced Monday to four years and two months in prison.

Court documents say Pressley had $24,000 in loans issued in the names of two sailors. Officials say he used the loans for his own benefit.

Bruce Sams, an attorney for Pressley, called the sentence "a little harsh."

Pressley left the Navy in February after nearly 20 years in the service. He received a Bronze Star in January 2007 "for exceptionally meritorious service during Operation Iraqi Freedom."

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com



