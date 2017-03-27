Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Avalanche victims remembered by hospital colleagues

BOSTON Two Americans killed in an avalanche in Canada this month are being remembered as "young rising stars" by their colleagues at a prestigious Boston hospital.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital said Monday that memorial funds have been established in honor of Victor Fedorov and Lauren Zeitels and that memorial services are being planned.

The hospital said the 32-year-old internal medicine residents were "seasoned outdoor enthusiasts" who embodied the "devotion, compassion and brilliance that represent the best of medicine and humanity."

Zeitels grew up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Fedorov was born in Moscow, Russia and grew up in Richmond, Virginia.

The two had been snowshoeing near Lake Louise in Alberta and were last seen around March 11.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said their bodies were recovered March 17.



