The Lazy Moose isn’t lazy in the kitchen

A bouquet of flowers was playing the piano last Thursday night at The Lazy Moose, the new bar and restaurant from Magnolia Avenue restaurant veterans Vance Martin (Lili’s Bistro, Cat City Grill) and David Shaw (Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill).
At least, that’s what it looked like from my sober vantage point, across the room, when we were first seated at a cramped booth-table hybrid.
A second look found that there was indeed a man pumping out music, threatening to nearly drown out the conversation that ebbed and flowed between me, my husband, my brother and his lady friend, just like the food and drink that we ordered — staggered and then at a quicker clip, directly proportional to the amount of blood-orange martinis and Moscow mules that were consumed. The select cocktails are $7 during happy hour, and draft beers, such as Alaskan White Ale and Revolver’s Blood & Honey, are $4.
If any magic was lacking with the music, the food mostly made up for it. The Lazy Moose has a creative if small menu that comprises the lowest common denominator in bar food (chips and dip) to possibly the highest (soft-shell crab banh mi) with what could only be called a lackadaisical aplomb.
The Lazy Moose is open for dinner six nights a week; happy-hour specials are available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. We got our order of “Shareables” in under the wire — even if we misread the menu and understood all of the appetizers to be half-price (only the starred ones are).
All of this was starting to give me a complex about my eyes. But even the most myopic at the table, the one whose aversion to mushrooms is family legend, agreed: The pizza cheesecake ($12) was an attractive, sensational effort.
But, yet again, our eyes were seeing things. Under its description on the menu, it said that the “savory and creamy cheesecake” is “filled with pepperoni mushrooms and bell peppers.” At first glance, I read this as a type of mushroom, you know, the pepperoni kind. The teacher at the table was the first to point out that the sentence needed a comma. Oy.
We soon put the grammar aside to focus on the melted cheese and tomato sauce, which we piled on top of insanely, unctuously buttery toasts, yielding the ultimate bar-food bite.
The Moose wings ($16) were four huge chicken wings — not the drumstick-only variety — bathed in a lemongrass and lime Thai curry sauce. The tip of each wing stood akimbo, jutting from the plate. As if on cue, we each took one and then looked for napkins. These beauties were artful in presentation — they were surrounding a shaved-vegetable garnish that was pretty and virtually tasteless — but sinful in mess. Of course, to add to the evening’s calamity, I was the moron at the table wearing white.
Lucky for my shirt, they were not the addictive, must-go-to-the-gym-tomorrow variety; instead, they had a bland flavor and could have used, at the very least, more salt.
The green-chile polenta fries ($5 during happy hour) didn’t have this problem. Six tablets of polenta, fried to a crisp, were stacked Jenga-like on the plate; a small cup of tomatillo sauce came on the side. Melted cheddar and jack kissed the top of each piece, as if to say, how could these not be good?
They were — the cheese complemented and added richness to the corn fritters — but we had pressing business with two sandwiches that had arrived at the table: the soft-shell crab banh mi ($18) and the Moose sliders ($16).
Proactively, we had the kitchen split the banh mi into fourths so that there would be no injuries at the table. But our actions were for naught: The fried crab seemed to get lost under the inexplicable inclusion of shaved ham, and the advertised Sriracha aioli was undetectable.
The sliders, cloaked in melted cheese, were a better bet, medium-rare and juicy. They were three bites, and worth mounting the elliptical.
Sweet-potato wedge fries were served on the side of both sandwich servings — and they had an odd taste. A glance at the menu found them to be dusted with sun-dried-tomato salt. The fries were alternately greasy and unevenly cooked; one of the larger ones on my plate was raw. The accompanying spicy cranberry ketchup was just weird.
Martin and Shaw succeeded in creating an accessible bar that has better-than-average food. The dining room would do well to add more relaxed seating, and prices on many of the dishes (a brie appetizer is $15; a seafood salad is $16) skew too high for most bar dwellers’ comfort.
But the pizza cheesecake and polenta fries are worth a return visit.
Next time, I’ll remember to bring my glasses.