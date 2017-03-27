Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Punk legend Johnny Rotten supports Trump, Brexit vote

The Associated Press

Posted 11:52am on Monday, Mar. 27, 2017

LONDON Count punk pioneer Johnny Rotten among President Donald Trump's supporters.

The former Sex Pistols front man, whose real name is John Lydon, tells ITV's "Good Morning Britain" that "there's many, many problems" with Trump as a person, but he's not racist. Lydon says Trump "terrifies politicians and this is joy to behold." He says he looks at Trump as "a possible friend."

Lydon is a U.S. citizen, but also weighed in on the politics of his native Britain, saying he's in favor of the UK's vote to leave the European Union last year. He says, "the working class have spoke and I'm one of them and I'm with them."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me