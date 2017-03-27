Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Utah's Spiral Jetty to become state work of art

The Associated Press

Posted 11:17am on Monday, Mar. 27, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY Utah's governor has signed a bill that designates the iconic "Spiral Jetty" sculpture on the shore of the Great Salt Lake an official state work of art.

On Saturday, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert approved the legislation recognizing the 1,500-foot long, 15-foot wide black basalt rock formation that juts out in a counterclockwise spiral about 90 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Some lawmakers have spoken out against the proposal, questioning why the state should honor a sculpture made by an artist who is not from Utah.

Many consider the Jetty, which in some years becomes submerged in water, one of the most significant sculptures in American art.



