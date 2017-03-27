Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NYC Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018

The Associated Press

Posted 7:52am on Monday, Mar. 27, 2017

NEW YORK Mayor Bill de Blasio says the wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" will be allowed to remain through February 2018.

De Blasio says the artwork, called "Fearless Girl," has inspired many people and "fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership." He calls the decision "a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit."

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2nXsP42 ) says the statue, which stands on Department of Transportation property, will get a longer-term permit through the department's art program.

The statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress was installed in front of the bronze bull early this month. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.

It originally was supposed to stay until April 2.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com



