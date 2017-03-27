Maine governor is going to serve up beer for a good cause

AUGUSTA, Maine It's going to be bottoms up as Maine's governor takes a turn behind the bar.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage has been tapped to serve up drinks as a celebrity bartender Monday evening at the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, outside Augusta.
One dollar for every drink will go a foundation to help wounded veterans set up by Travis Mills, a soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan.
Mills lives in Manchester, Maine, with his wife and daughter. He's familiar with the governor and his family. In 2014, Mills went skydiving with first lady Ann LePage to raise money for a veteran center and museum in Fort Kent.