Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Turkish pop star, journalists on trial over failed coup

The Associated Press

Posted 5:17am on Monday, Mar. 27, 2017

ISTANBUL A Turkish pop singer and 28 other people, mostly journalists, are being tried on terrorism charges for alleged links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt.

The trial of Atilla Tas and other suspects, many of whom worked for media companies associated with cleric Fethullah Gulen, began Monday in Istanbul. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of membership in "an armed terrorist organization."

Tas wrote a newspaper column and posted satirical tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government has arrested 41,000 people in a massive crackdown after the insurrection on July 15.

Erdogan says the crackdown is necessary to restore stability to Turkey. His critics say many people have been unfairly targeted.

Gulen has denied involvement in the coup attempt.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me