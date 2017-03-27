America Gardens opens in West 7th

America Gardens is the latest concept from the Syn Group, owners of the popular West 7th spot The Social House and it is a great addition to the vibrant Fort Worth neighborhood.
America Gardens is located on the corner of Morton and Currie, literally between Fred's and Rodeo Goat, and upon entry, you are greeted with an American flag that says 'Welcome to America.' The patriotic theme runs throughout the new location as it also features a Mount Rushmore sculpture behind the indoor bar and an America-themed food and drink menu.
America Gardens' success will be due to its 10,000 square foot patio known as the 'Adult Playground,' that adds something the Fort Worth scene has been lacking as it brings the laid-back atmosphere akin to the Dallas staples Katy Trail Ice House and The Rustic.
The playground area features its own bar that is designed to look like a barn, plenty of seating and a covered gazebo-style area with games like cornhole, connect-four, ping pong, foosball and air hockey. In the far back corner of the playground, there is a 'Gaming Cage' that features a mural of George Washington, Ben Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and Uncle Sam hanging out at an old school version of America Gardens.
The gaming cage will feature dodge ball matches, trash-can football and a game called "Fowling" where the players take out bowling pins by throwing footballs at them. This area will also play host to large beer pong tournaments.
Specialty cocktails include the America's Mule (their take on the Moscow Mule) which features New Amsterdam vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh mint, ginger beer and freedom and the George Washington Sour, Taylor Swift and Rocky Balboa Margarita.
Craft cocktails are named after iconic American entertainers including Clint Eastwood, Ernest Hemingway, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.
Fans of America's Team will get to enjoy a Spiked Snow Cone named after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott that includes Smirnoff Raspberry vodka and housemade blueberry syrup.
The heart of the America Gardens concept revolves around being outdoors as even the indoor area is open air with the garage style doors on the side rolled up. Therefore, the food menu is based around outdoor cuisine with items you may find at a fair or you would have on a picnic or camping trip. Options include chicken wings, loaded waffle fries, chicken skewers, ribs, catfish, burgers, a Philly Cheesesteak and more.
America Gardens' opening has been a long time in the making as they basically transformed a dilapidated shed in the heart of this popular corridor into what is destined to be a neighborhood hot spot for the foreseeable future.
The soft opening weekend was a huge success and in this particular instance, for those who have driven by this locale over the last year and anxiously wondered when it would be open, this is a case of "good things to come to those who wait."
America Gardens is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week. It is open to all ages (kids must be with an adult) until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, when it is 21 and up.
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY