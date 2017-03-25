Wires  >  AP Entertainment

SNL co-anchor doesn't back away from Boston racism comment

The Associated Press

Posted 1:02pm on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017

BOSTON Michael Che, co-anchor of "Weekend Update" on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the "most racist city" he has ever visited.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2n34WDF ) reports Che told a crowd at Boston University Thursday about how he received many angry messages on social media after he made the comment on "SNL" the night before the Super Bowl. He responded to one woman by urging her to "talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you."

He says the woman responded by answering, "Touche."

Che, who often jokes about President Donald Trump on the show, told the audience he never apologizes for language or controversial statements because "I'm just trying to be more presidential."



