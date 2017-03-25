Funding for Auburn's performance arts center approved

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn University is one step closer to reaching a $15 million goal for the school's new performing arts center.
The Auburn City Council voted this week to allocate $1.5 million over the next three years to the new Auburn University Performing Arts Center, the Opelika-Auburn News (http://bit.ly/2neIGKI ) reported. The city will fund $500,000 in fiscal years 2018-2020, and then continue to contribute $50,000 annually starting in 2021.
Those contributions would help fund the initial construction of the facility, a memo from Finance Director Penny Smith to Interim City Manager Jim Buston in council documents.
Construction is expected to begin in October.
"Although envisioned in future years, this development provides the opportunity to upgrade the South College and Donahue intersection to the standard now in place and to provide streetscape improvements including a landscape median, street lighting, pedestrian lighting and sidewalks," Smith said in the memo.
The new center would include a lawn and porch area with about 17,000 square feet of open space named in honor of the city. The space is expected to house open performances, community festivals and other celebrations.
"It just really advances our ability to generate the additional $15 million of support that we need to get this center built. The impact on our community is going to be so tremendously positive, so I can just envision so many great things happening there," Parker said. "I don't think there's any question that people understand how important this is for our community."