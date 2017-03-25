Wires  >  AP Entertainment

High school sports star ordered to trial on rape charge

The Associated Press

Posted 8:37am on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has been ordered to stand trial on rape and other charges in an alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl.

An Allegheny County district court judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had enough evidence to send the case against 18-year-old Ross Wilkerson to county court.

Prosecutors allege that Wilkerson asked the girl to go to a pool house behind his home, saying he had a gift for her, and then assaulted her.

Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers (SHAR'-teers) Valley High School's basketball team and also stars on the baseball team.

Defense attorneys questioned why she waited a couple of days to see a doctor and report the assault. Attorney Michele Santicola said "This did not happen the way it's being portrayed."



