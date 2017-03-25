Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested in Virginia

The Associated Press

Posted 12:52am on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017

WINCHESTER, Va. Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.



