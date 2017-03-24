Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Author Margaret Atwood to speak at Purdue University

Posted 6:52pm on Friday, Mar. 24, 2017

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue University has announced Margaret Atwood, author of "The Handmaid's Tale," will attend the university's annual Literary Awards celebration.

The author is scheduled for a reading April 5 at 8 p.m. in the Stewart Center's Loeb Playhouse, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public.

Atwood has written more than 40 volumes of poetry, fiction, non-fiction and children's stories and recently received the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Critics Circle. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Booker Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Tickets are available for the Literary Awards Banquet, where Atwood will speak. They include a pre-dinner reception, dinner, awards ceremony and preferred seating for Atwood's reading.



