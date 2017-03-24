Bill Paxton to be honored at Dallas International Film Festival

Fort Worth-born actor Bill Paxton, who died in February, will receive a posthumous honor at this year’s Dallas International Film Festival. Paxton will be celebrated with a Dallas Star Award at the conclusion of the festival, which runs March 30-April 9.
Paxton, who was a well-known supporter of both the Dallas International Film Festival and Fort Worth’s Lone Star Film Festival, will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Angelika Dallas as part of a screening of Carl Franklin’s “One False Move” in which he starred.
The Dallas Film Society, which runs the festival, also announced Friday that the other Dallas Star Award recipients will be Zoey Deutch, star of the film “Before I Fall” which is showing at the festival, and Faye Dunaway, who will be appearing on opening night for the screening of the 1967 classic “Bonnie and Clyde” in which she starred with Warren Beatty.
Also, there’ve been a few additions to the schedule including an episode of Nat Geo’s science series “Breakthrough” by Dallas director Shane Carruth whose films “Primer” and “Upstream Color” have strong cult followings. This edition of the show will deal with big data and artificial intelligence.
For more information, go to www.dallasfilm.org