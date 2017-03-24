Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Beats behind bars: Carnegie Hall musicians back at SC prison

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

Posted 10:27am on Friday, Mar. 24, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. Musicians from one of America's top concert halls have returned to South Carolina to make beautiful music in one of the state's most dangerous prisons.

A chamber ensemble affiliated with Carnegie Hall has been at Lee Correctional Institution this week, working with about 40 inmates to create music of their own.

The nonprofit is called Decoda, which promotes music as inmate rehabilitation. For four years, Juilliard-trained cellist Claire Bryant has been bringing the group to prison for weeklong workshops of composing, training and performing.

On Saturday, the inmates are set to perform a version of this year's work. The musicians have been working on pieces for a "Hamilton"-inspired musical about the life of Abraham Lincoln.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me