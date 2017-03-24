Wires  >  AP Entertainment

9-inch marble statue could sell for $3 million at auction

The Associated Press

Posted 7:12am on Friday, Mar. 24, 2017

NEW YORK She's small but mighty — and she could be worth more than $3 million.

Christie's announced Friday that a 9-inch-tall marble sculpture, called the Guennol (gwehn-AHL') Stargazer, will be auctioned on April 28 in New York.

The statue of a female idol from ancient Turkey dates to around 3000 to 2200 B.C.

It's thought that the idol was related to fertility.

About 15 nearly complete idols survive. The auctioneer says this one — like most — has a neck injury, suggesting it was ritually "killed" at the time of burial.

It has button-like eyes; a vertical, carrot-shaped nose; a pear-type torso; and no discernible chest.

The work, from a private collection, has been on loan at The Metropolitan Museum of Art at various times.



