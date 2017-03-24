Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nelson Algren Museum to open Sunday in Gary's Miller area

The Associated Press

Posted 4:37am on Friday, Mar. 24, 2017

GARY, Ind. A museum dedicated to the Nelson Algren opens Sunday in the northwest Indiana beach community where the late author had a cottage.

The (Munster) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nJ90NU ) the Nelson Algren Museum in Gary's Miller neighborhood incudes a replica of Algren's Chicago writing space with his desk, chair and the typewriter he used to write the classics "The Man with the Golden Arm" and "A Walk on the Wild Side."

The museum will be an affiliate of the American Writers Museum that will open soon in downtown Chicago, and museum co-founder Sue Rutsen says it's hoped the attraction will draw visitors to Gary.

Organizers hope to educate visitors about long-reaching influence Algren had on an array of artists, including Bob Dylan.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me