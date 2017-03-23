Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Woman says boyfriend told her Hernandez killed 2 Boston men

The Associated Press

Posted 5:57pm on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

BOSTON Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have heard dramatic testimony from the girlfriend of a man who claims he saw Hernandez fatally shoot two men in 2012.

Alexander Bradley, a former close friend of Hernandez, finished his testimony Thursday by insisting he is telling the truth about the shootings of two Boston men.

Prosecutors say Hernandez killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub.

On Thursday, Brooke Wilcox, the mother of Bradley's child, testified that Hernandez and Bradley arrived at her Hartford, Connecticut, home hours after the shootings. She said Bradley told her that Hernandez "just did some stupid (expletive)."

Lawyers for the former New England Patriots tight end have told the jury that Bradley killed the men over a drug deal.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me