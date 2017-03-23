Major school voucher bill approved to full Texas Senate

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas A voucher plan offering families public money to send their children to private and religious schools is headed to the full Texas Senate.

Sen. Larry Taylor's bill would create state-subsidized education saving accounts for parents while offering tax credits to businesses that sponsor private schooling via donations.

The issue has long roiled the Legislature, with the Republican-led Senate backing so-called "school choice" but such plans stalling in the GOP-controlled House. There, many lawmakers worry about harming public schools that are the lifeblood of the small communities they represent.

Taylor, a Republican from Friendswood, heads the Senate Education Committee, which approved his bill 7-3 on Thursday. That sets it up for a successful Senate floor vote soon.

The House probably will defeat the bill, though, like it has past voucher measures.



