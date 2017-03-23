Woman charged with killing grandchild's pregnant mother

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. A woman has been accused of killing the pregnant mother of her grandchild in eastern Tennessee.
News outlets report 52-year-old Vonda Star Smith was arrested this week after being indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Morrison and her unborn child.
Authorities say Smith is the grandmother of one of Morrison's two children from previous relationships.
Morrison's body was discovered last August in Afton. Court records show she died of blunt force injuries.
Prosecutor Dan Armstrong confirmed to the Kingsport Times-News on Wednesday that Morrison was pregnant when she died.
A motive in the killing remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Smith is being held on an $800,000 bond. It's unclear if she has an attorney.