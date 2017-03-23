Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Former NFL running back Trent Richardson denies abuse

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson is denying charges that he hit his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children.

Richardson told Al.com (http://bit.ly/2o90Dru ) in an interview published Thursday that he would never strike a female. He says his February arrest in suburban Birmingham happened after former girlfriend Sevina Fatu punched him and pulled out some of his hair.

Fatu was arrested Monday night in Pensacola, Florida. Police say she rammed a Mercedes-Benz SUV into a car containing Richardson and another person.

Records show Fatu was released from jail Wednesday.

The former Alabama star is trying to get back to the NFL after spending four seasons at Cleveland and Indianapolis. He has been cut by the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens in recent years.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me