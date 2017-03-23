Wires  >  AP Entertainment

British actress Emma Thompson turns down Trump offer

By MATTI HUUHTANEN

Associated Press

Posted 10:57am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

HELSINKI British actress Emma Thompson says she once turned down an offer by Donald Trump to stay at the Trump Towers, years before he became the U.S. president.

Speaking on a Scandinavian TV show, Thompson said that while filming the 1998 film "Primary Colors," the phone in her trailer rang and the voice on the other end said, "Hi, it's Donald Trump here."

Thompson said it was "like a moose has just entered my trailer," as that phone had never rung before.

She said Trump called to offer her "some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable." She said he added: "I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime."

Thompson said she did not accept the offer.



