Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Border Patrol union takes center stage under Trump

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

Posted 10:57am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. Once a week, union leaders representing U.S. Border Patrol agents host a radio show from a sleepy office park near San Diego, where studio walls are covered with an 8-by-12-foot American flag and portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The show has a somewhat unlikely lead sponsor: the hard-right Breitbart News site, which isn't known as a fan of labor unions. The hosts open a revealing window on how union leaders hope to reshape enforcement on 6,000 miles of border with Mexico and Canada.

The show is called "The Green Line" for the color of Border Patrol uniforms. The broadcast is aimed at agents, Congress and the news media. It's part of a 4-year-old effort to raise the union's profile.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me