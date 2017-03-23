DuPont gives hotel art to Wilmington-area museums, charity

WILMINGTON, Del. The DuPont Co. is giving away key pieces of its hotel art collection — including works by N.C. Wyeth and his descendants — to two museums in Delaware and one in Pennsylvania.
The News Journal of Wilmington (http://delonline.us/2naCX6N) reports that the company is also donating 400 other works to United Way of Delaware for the charity to sell as a fundraiser.
The Delaware Art Museum will receive 13 pieces, while the Hagley Museum and Library, which is also in Wilmington, will get six works of art. The Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania is receiving three works.
The company began buying art for Wilmington's Hotel du Pont in 1937. The donation follows last month's announcement that DuPont had sold its hotel business to a Wilmington-based developer.