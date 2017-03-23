Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Artist found fatally stabbed in home near Capitol Hill

The Associated Press

Posted 6:17am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

WASHINGTON An artist temporarily living in Washington, D.C. while helping with an exhibit at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design was found tied up and stabbed to death in an apartment.

D.C. Police tell local media that 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel of Burnsville, N.C. was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday night, police released a photo of a person of interest, a man, walking into a convenience store in Beltsville, Maryland.

Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham says the police found no signs of forced entry in the apartment where her body was found.

Police are seeking help identifying the man in the photo, and in finding Meheil's missing blue 2004 Toyota Prius with Kentucky license plates and a diamond-shaped yellow bumper sticker.



