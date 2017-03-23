Credit card charge dropped against ex-Miss Mississippi

FLORA, Miss. Authorities in Flora say a judge has dropped a credit card fraud charge against a former Miss Mississippi.
Police tell news outlets that Melinda King Sanders paid the plaintiff during a court hearing Wednesday, and all charges were dropped.
Sanders tells WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2np2dZn ) that she's going through divorce, and her father-in-law filed the charge over what she calls a misunderstanding more than a year ago.
She was accused of using someone else's credit card number without permission.
Sanders was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1998, representing Hattiesburg.
She says she's upset that news reports used her official pageant photo to illustrate reports of her March 2 arrest.
Sanders says, "I felt like that was a disservice to the pageant program."