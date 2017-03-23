Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Altogether ooky: Gomez Addams actor opposes fracking

The Associated Press

Posted 12:52am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. The actor who played the patriarch of the Addams Family says the gas drilling process known as fracking is no joke.

John Astin, a Baltimore native and comedian who played Gomez Addams, is the voice of a radio ad that supporters of a ban are broadcasting Thursday morning.

Astin says in the ad there's nothing funny about poisoning drinking water and the air we breathe.

A measure to ban fracking in Maryland is advancing in the legislature. A bill to ban the practice already has passed the House of Delegates. A Senate panel passed the bill on Wednesday, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports it.

Fracking isn't being done in Maryland now, but a moratorium on issuing permits ends in October.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me