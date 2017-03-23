Home  >  Movies & TV  >  Movies & TV Reviews

Screen Shots

Taking aim at the best and worst of movies and television.

Kristen Stewart makes for a compelling ‘Personal Shopper’

Personal Shopper

* * * *  (out of five)

Director: Olivier Assayas

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Nora von Waldstatten, Anders Danielsen Lie.

Rated: R (strong language, sexuality, nudity, and bloody, violent image)

Running time: 105 min.


By Moira Macdonald

The Seattle Times

Posted 12:00am on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

It’s hard to be sure exactly what’s happening in Olivier Assayas’ elusive, shadowy drama “Personal Shopper” — and that is, of course, the point.

Kristen Stewart (so good in Assayas’ previous film, “Clouds of Sils Maria”) plays Maureen, a young American in Paris whose habitual quiet masks a terrible loss — the recent death of her twin brother, Lewis. She works as a personal shopper to a celebrity (Nora von Waldstatten), spending her days dutifully schlepping garment bags and choosing belts and purses. When night falls, her attention turns to her true avocation: as a “ghost whisperer” who attempts to contact the spirits of the dead; notably, her lost brother. “What are you doing in Paris?” someone asks her. “I’m ... waiting,” she replies.

“Personal Shopper” is the kind of movie that gives its viewers space to explore the noises with which Maureen lives, and the silence in which she waits: the skriitch of hangers on a rack; the eerie, unexpected pulse of a Skype ringtone; the metallic tap of texting; the echoing thump of footsteps in a remote house where Maureen doesn’t know if she’s alone.

And we see some ghostly visions — like smoke that momentarily hangs in the air, forming a shape — but, as in so many ghost stories, we don’t know if they’re real or a figment of Maureen’s imagination. (We learn that she, like her brother, has a weak heart; a doctor advises her to avoid “intense physical effort and extreme emotions.”)

Assayas brings an elegant tension to Maureen’s story, particularly a long exchange with a mysterious texter (the words “Text from Unknown” never seemed so fraught) who seems to be taunting her. “Lewis?” she types, hesitantly. And Stewart lets us see both Maureen’s tough shell (she has a brisk, poignant efficiency in her job) and the vulnerable heart that it guards. The jewelry, dresses and handbags seem trivial yet tangible; something solid that’s she’s drawn to, in contrast with the dark, airy mysteries swirling in the rest of her life.

“Is it you,” she finally asks a seemingly empty room, wondering if Lewis’ spirit is there, “or is it just me?” Are we alone, or is there more than we know? “Personal Shopper” is less interested in the answer than in, hauntingly, posing the question.

Exclusive: the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Movies & TV Reviews »

loading...