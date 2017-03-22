Dallas Mavericks unveil the Dirkwurst

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Dallas Maverick of all-time.
He led the team to the 2011 NBA championship with the NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat and he added to his Hall of Fame resume on March 8 when he became the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points with 23 points in the first 14 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mavs are honoring this historic achievement with a slew of merchandise including Dirk 30K tee shirts that greet you the moment you enter any of the fan shops in the arena.
The American Airlines Center concessions also joined in on the fun with the introduction of the Dirkwurst, a foot-long bratwurst served with German mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun.
In honor of Nowitzki's 30,000 points, there will be 30 Dirkwursts available at every remaining Mavs game this season. There is a countdown clock to let fans know how many are remaining and when the clock hits 'zero,' they are out for the rest of the evening.
"We were looking for some fun things to do with Dirk's 30K," Senior Executive Chef Mark Mabry said. "We have the Dirkburger, which was a holdover form last year, so we wanted to do something new and fun. We got with the chefs and we decided to make a handmade sausage for him.
"It's a foot-long bratwurst, it's veal and pork with a little bit of bacon in it," Mabry continued. "Then we've got pickle cabbage, German mustard and then we did the Bavarian pretzel bun, just like the Dirkburger has on it. It really came down to something fun to do to get fans engaged as we get close to the end of the season."
The Dirkwurst is $14.50 and is available at the Dallas Chopping Block concession stand across from Section 120.
The Dirkburger is also available until the end of the regular season at Grill Zone concession stands outside of Sections 106, 114 and 118 and includes a Dirk 30K commemorative cup.
