Angelo’s Bar-B-Que adding new side dishes

FORT WORTH Change comes slowly to Angelo’s Bar-B-Que, and customers like it that way.
Nearing its 60th year, Angelo’s opened with three tables, serving only boiled eggs and beer. (The pit wasn’t ready.)
Angelo’served brisket soon, but more innovations came later: pork ribs in 1973, table service in 1974, air conditioning and light beer in 1992, fountain drinks and credit cards in 2008.
Now, Angelo’s is making another change that will forever alter the brisket or rib dinner platters:
Vegetables.
“We’re getting people who want something besides beans, potato salad and coleslaw,” said third-generation boss Jason George, now dealing with younger patrons who dearly love Angelo’s tender brisket but want something less guilt-inducing alongside.
Soon, Angelo’s will add house-made seasoned green beans, mac-and-cheese and corn smoked in the pit, George said.
“We’ll use our spices and cook it all our way,” he said.
“Brisket and pork ribs are still the big sellers. We just want to make sure people have a lot of choices.”
Angelo’s added smoked chicken to the menu in 1994, smoked turkey and pork loin in 2012, and pulled pork last year.
The sausage choices also have been updated, with a Miller’s jalapeño sausage replacing the hot link along with the legacy Hudson smoked sausage.
There’s no waiting in line after 3 p.m. — go straight to a table in the front dining room.
To get there around road construction, take West Seventh Street to Montgomery Plaza and look behind the shopping center. From the north, take Northside Drive and University Drive to White Settlement Road.
Angelo’s serves lunch and dinner daily except Sundays at 2533 White Settlement Road, at the corner of Vacek Street; 817-332-0357, angelosbbq.com.
Spreading Oaks
Another barbecue restaurant is adding a second location.
Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ will add a location along Camp Bowie Boulevard West, owner Billy Woodrich said this week.
More details when it’s official. Billy’s Oak Acres will continue its popular flagship location at Oak Acres, serving chicken-fried steaks and barbecue daily except Mondays at lunch and dinner; 1620 N. Las Vegas Trail north of Loop 820, 817-367-2200, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.
M Bistro: Maybe soon
M Bistro is close to opening.
Chef Steve Mitchell, formerly of Yucatan Taco Stand and Lucile’s, will open the new general-menu restaurant and bistro in mid-April in Montgomery Plaza.
For an insignia, M Bistro adopted the red neon “M” from the landmark Montgomery Plaza sign. It’s the latest attempt to open a restaurant-bistro on the back corner along West Sixth Street, next to Sushi Axiom.
M Bistro will be open for lunch and dinner daily at 2600 W. Seventh St.; 817-338-0066, facebook.com/Mbistrofortworth.