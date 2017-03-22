Heim Barbecue changes plans for its second location

In December, Heim Barbecue announced that it would open a second location on White Settlement Road, in addition to its busy brick-and-mortar on Magnolia Avenue.
It will no longer open in that location, which formerly housed offbeat burger/taco joint Thurber Mingus. But it will open down the road, according to a Fort Worth magazine report linked on Facebook by Emma Heim, who runs Heim Barbecue along with her pitmaster husband, Travis.
“We’re even MORE excited about this location!,” Emma Heim says in her post, referring to the new planned second location, which is also on White Settlement Road — in a former VFW building at 5333 White Settlement, in the upcoming River District development.
Travis Heim told the magazine that there were “a number of issues” with moving into the Thurber Mingus space, including the city not allowing them to build a smokehouse at that location — kind of a big deal for a barbecue restaurant. The new location will be built within the next 12 months, the magazine says, although restaurant target dates are hard to hit (as the Heims themselves could tell you).
The Heims also mention the River District move in this video from the Shaping DFW series, presented by Cadillac in partnership with WFAA/Channel 8 (which is also a Star-Telegram content partner). The video is a little long at 7 minutes plus, but it’s worth watching all the way through if you want the Heims’ story.
The new Heim location will join several other restaurants, including Salsa Limon (which moved its entire “Museo” building there, where it will become Salsa Limon “Distrito”); The Truck Yard, a second location of a popular Dallas food-truck park; the Texas/Southwest-food-oriented River House, which will also be a live-music venue (the Heims also plan to have live music at their new restaurant); Nourish, a health cafe; and Mi Camino, a Tex-Mex restaurant.
River House, The Truck Yard and Nourish are technically part of Crystal Springs on the River, in the former former Crystal Springs Ballroom site, where Fort Worth musician Milton Brown and his band originated Western swing music.