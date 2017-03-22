Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Historic home featured in movie "Matewan" vandalized

The Associated Press

Posted 3:12pm on Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017

THURMOND, W.Va. Authorities are investigating a break-in at a historic Thurmond home featured in the 1987 movie "Matewan."

The Register-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mURWRg) the National Park Service says in a statement that the vandalism occurred during the weekend of March 4 at a boarding house from the 1900s known locally as "Fatty Lipcomb's."

Officials say the vandals destroyed several doors and windows, ripped off a porch railing, threw doors and furniture from the second floor to the ground, and spray-painted walls with graffiti and profanity.

Officials are seeking the community's help to find the person or people responsible.

The house is one of many park-owned structures that underwent repairs in the early 2000s to give visitors a look at what Thurmond was like when it was a bustling railroad town. Their interiors remain closed.

