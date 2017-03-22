Steve Harvey to feature Texas duo talking about their Wild Thing

Well, this certainly puts my recent adoption of a rapidly growing Great Pyrenees puppy into perspective: He’s big, but he’s not a pet buffalo.
RC and Sherron Bridges, who hail from Quinlan (roughly 45 miles northeast of downtown Dallas), are scheduled to appear on Wednesday afternoon’s edition of “Steve Harvey” to talk about their pet buffalo, “Wild Thing.”
That’s “pet” as in, the buffalo is allowed inside the house (imagine the size of the doggie door for that!) and even watches TV. His favorite show, according to the couple, is “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
The couple will be featured in a segment called “Is It Weird? Ripped From the Headlines Edition,” also featuring John Duffy, a clinical psychologist who, judging from the advance clip provided by the show, doesn’t think a pet buffalo is nearly as weird as Harvey appears to think it is (Harvey has raised bemused befuddlement to an art form). “Steve Harvey” airs at 2 p.m. weekdays on KXAS/Channel 5.
Something about this struck me as familiar — and, indeed, I interviewed RC Bridges in 2010.
RC has had Wild Thing — identified in the 2010 story as Wildthing — for a while. Back then, he and his buffalo were featured on an Animal Planet show called “Fatal Attractions,” although a house buffalo seems a little less potentially fatal, relatively speaking, than the 500-pound tiger in the Harlem apartment that was featured on the same episode.
“I've been fascinated with buffalo all my life,” Bridges, who has also appeared on ABC’s “20/20,” told me in 2010. “I don't know if it's unusual or not. I know they're a dangerous pet to have, especially the older they get. Although with him, he's actually gotten gentler with age.”
Even before his TV appearances, Bridges had earned some YouTube notoriety — even British newspapers got wind of his story — as “The Buffalo Whisperer.” But Harvey got the scoop on the buffalo’s “SpongeBob” fandom.