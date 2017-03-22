Arenda Light, Dead Vinyl and Animal Spirit at Magnolia Motor Lounge

Last Friday I was looking for a place to try out a new camera, which means looking for some musicians at whom to point the thing. My thoughts turned to Magnolia Motor Lounge off the Seventh Street corridor. Good food, good music, and real lights, not those crappy LEDs everyone else uses.
Besides, local rock goddess Ansley “The Destroyer” Dougherty had been recommending I see the opening act Arenda Light — and I respect her judgment.
“They’re my favorite new local band,” Dougherty told me.
She works with singer and lead guitarist Nick Tittle at the School of Rock in Mansfield. My co-workers never came to see one of my bands. But Ansley was right up front when Light took the stage. Tittle was joined by guitarist Rowdy Carter, drummer Josh Banks and the ever-so-mighty bassist Joe “Prankster“ Cannariato.
“I found out early on that music is the only thing I was ever good at,” Tittle said. “So I figured I’d stick with that — give it a shot. My ultimate goal is to be able to play music and make a living at it.”
What to say about Light? This is straight-up rock, well-executed by people who know what they are doing. Real songwriting, tasteful and precise guitar work, and solid percussion. I enjoyed every minute of the all-too-short set, and I can see why The Destroyer is such a fan. Light is getting ready to record a new album, but it will be playing April 28 at Republic Street Bar. Go there. See them.
Up next we had Dead Vinyl, the brutal mass of psychedelic blues-rock energy featuring singer Hayden Miller, guitarist Tyler Vela, drummer Parker Anderson, and bassist Zack Tucker. I’ve never seen these guys put on a bad show, and this was no exception. In honor of the late, great Chuck Berry, they did a cover of “Rock and Roll Music.” It had that Dead Vinyl edginess to it, but it was a fitting tribute to the man.
Closing out the night we had Animal Spirit with guitarist/singer Andrew Stroheker, singer Sam Stroheker, guitarist Dusty Calcote, and the Dead Vinyl rhythm section of Anderson and Tucker.
Despite sharing members with Dead Vinyl, this band has a more laid-back, trippy kind of vibe. I had to leave early so I didn’t get the full experience, but it was on point as usual.
A few years back, a new family of talented young musicians came on the music scene here and started putting on shows like this. They were cooperative efforts in sonic creativity. We need more of this.