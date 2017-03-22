Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Student on spring break killed during music video filming

The Associated Press

Posted 8:32am on Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017

WASHINGTON Family members say a college freshman was home for spring break and was watching a friend film a music video when the young woman was fatally shot in northeast Washington.

Police say Ayana McAllister, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died following the Monday night shooting. Police said a second woman was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

McAllister was studying criminal justice at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Anthony McAllister said his daughter was watching a rap video being videotaped by a friend when someone pulled out a gun at the scene and started shooting.

Police have not released any information about the gunman or a possible motive.

McAllister graduated last year from Largo High School in Prince George's County.



