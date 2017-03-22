Wires  >  AP Music

Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown

The Associated Press

Posted 8:32am on Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017

CHICAGO Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago this summer to headline the Lollapalooza music festival.

Other headliners announced Wednesday morning on Lollapalooza's website include The Killers, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Muse and blink-182. The four-day festival will run Aug. 3-6 in Chicago's lakefront Grant Park.

Lollapalooza called Chance the Rapper's headlining act a "hero's homecoming." He'll top the festival's Saturday lineup. Muse and Lorde will play Thursday. The Killers will headline Friday and Arcade Fire will close the festival on Sunday. Lollapalooza celebrated its 25th anniversary last year when it expanded from three to four days. It's been held in Chicago since 2005.

The more than 170-act lineup also includes main-stay artists like Spoon, Ryan Adams, Foster the People and Wiz Khalifa.



