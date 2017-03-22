Biologist, artist, Renaissance woman wants to do it all

JACKSON, Wyo. When Tenley Thompson got married in 2009 on the Kelly campus of Teton Science Schools the wildflowers were in full bloom.
That's because she analyzed the blooming data of her favorite wildflowers from over 60 years of research to pick her wedding date.
"I don't even deny my dorkyness at this point," Thompson said.
Thompson is an artist, veterinary technician and former wildlife biologist with an affinity for wolves and bears. She's what she likes to call a Renaissance woman.
Thompson's earliest memories are of Jackson Hole, but she doesn't consider herself a local. She doesn't know what to call herself.
"I'm as far from a local as you can get," Thompson said, "but it's not like I just moved here. I feel like I've been here my whole life."
It's because she has. Her parents fell in love with the place in the late 1960s and bought a condo — then upgraded to a house. Thompson still went to school in Maryland, but every other moment of her childhood was spent in the Tetons.
Having spent so much of her childhood in Jackson she knew she wanted to be a wildlife biologist. She went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and did just that (and met her husband). And then she moved right back to Jackson (and brought him).
"If you're a wildlife biologist this place is pretty much nirvana," Thompson said. "It's either, like, go to Africa or here and you're going to be in pretty good shape."
She started out doing research projects and around 2005 she partnered with Teton Science Schools to try something new — wildlife safaris. It was a brave new world and no one really knew what it was, she said, but because of her research work she knew where the animals were.
"Ten years ago we took it so casually," Thompson said. "For us it was kind of a bunch of young research kids having fun and figuring things out."
Now it's one of Jackson's largest industries.
Thompson left Teton Science Schools to start a program at the Four Seasons in Teton Village, and later an astronomy program there.
She loved what she was doing, she said, but it gradually took over her life. Most people in the valley have never seen a wolf, she said, yet every single day she was supposed to magically make one appear.
"Once I got known for being able to do it, the expectation was that every time I was going to pull it off and I wasn't going to fail," she said. "Of course you're going to fail — they're wolves."
She slowly burned out and decided to leave in October 2015.
"I couldn't think straight anymore," Thompson said. "I think I was on so little sleep I just couldn't even think. I went home and slept for a week."
After a little break she had to figure out what to do next.
"I was too old for a quarter-life crisis, and there was no crisis involved," said Thompson, who was 34 at the time. "I was kind of having a really good time figuring it out. I was kind of excited about reinventing myself a little bit."
Thompson always admired the Renaissance man, people like Leonardo da Vinci who excelled in different fields.
"I wanted to be a Renaissance woman when I was 5," Thompson said. "I just wanted to know everything about everything, and I didn't need to be amazing at anything."
So in the grand Renaissance woman tradition she decided to jump headfirst into something completely new.
"I was excited about the idea that I could completely drop what I was doing and go in a different direction," Thompson said. "I was invigorated by it."
It would have made sense to start her own wildlife safari company, she said. She already had people sending in resumes and investors waiting. Or it would have made sense to be a full-time wildlife photographer. She was already in a few galleries.
"I basically threw away this home run," Thompson said, "which seems so stupid but I'm so happy about it."
Instead she decided to become an artist — specifically a ceramic artist. Well, only after she approached it from a scientific perspective. She made spreadsheets and did statistical analyses on her viability as an artist.
"If it involves art I'm going to math it up," she said, "and I'm going to analytically figure out how to be an artist. I think it's the most dorky way anyone became an artist ever."
The math worked out, enough, for it to be a go — she created Jumping Jackalope Studios.
"It had a higher likelihood of failure than all the other options that had been presented to me, but I liked it," she said.
As a backup plan she signed on to work a few days a week at the Animal Care Clinic as a veterinary technician. She could engage her brain there, and her heart in her art. Her boss, Dr. Ernie Patterson, was supportive, she said.
"He doesn't think that it's crazy at all that a scientist wants to become an artist and is actually going to become an animal nurse at the same time," she said.
It's safe to say that Thompson is a busy woman.
"In many ways I'm probably putting more hours in per week than I ever was," she said. "But I'm not burned out, I'm happier than I've ever been."
And she still gets to see the animals that she loves.
"I thought when I left that the hardest part would be that I wouldn't be spending every day out with the wolves that I loved," she said. "I thought that I would lose them in my life. I could handle losing the guiding, but I couldn't handle losing the wolves and bears."
Now she just brings along a sketchbook.
"Finding wolves was my greatest stress, and now finding wolves is one of my greatest stress relievers," she said.