Ann Magnuson to be inducted into West Virginia Music Hall

The Associated Press

Posted 12:57am on Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Charleston native Ann Magnuson is among those selected for induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Others chosen for induction next year are Hasil Adkins, Frank Hutchison, The Morris Brothers, Fred "Sonic" Smith and Michael W. Smith.

Magnuson's career included theater, film and as a series regular on the ABC comedy "Anything But Love." She also performed in many bands and was a founding member of the band Bongwater.

The induction ceremony will be held Feb. 10, 2018, at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

---

Online:

www.wvmusichalloffame.com



