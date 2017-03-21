Syrian conflict dominates Overseas Press Club Awards winners

NEW YORK The devastation wrought by the war in Syria was the leading story among the winners of the Overseas Press Club Awards recognizing the finest international reporting.
Besides the Syrian conflict, the 22 winning stories included the unraveling of Venezuela's public institutions, state media control in China and Russia, fighting the drug trade in Colombia and the Philippines and the elites exposed in the Panama Papers.
The Overseas Press Club of America is an international association of journalists based in New York. The winners will be feted at an April 27 dinner at which the club's president, Deidre Depke, will honor journalists who died covering the war in Syria.
"These awards showcase the professionalism, perseverance and courage that is the hallmark of our profession and the everyday reality for many journalists," Depke said.
---
NEWSPAPERS, NEWS SERVICES, MAGAZINES OR DIGITAL
---
The Hal Boyle Award
Best newspaper, news service or digital reporting from abroad
Hannah Dreier, The Associated Press, "Venezuela Undone"
---
The Bob Considine Award
Best newspaper, news service or digital coverage of international affairs
Simon Denyer, Emily Rauhala and Elizabeth Dwoskin, The Washington Post, "Behind the Firewall"
---
The Malcolm Forbes Award
Best international business news reporting in newspapers, news services or digital
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy, The Miami Herald and more than 100 other media partners, "The Panama Papers: Politicians, Criminals and the Rogue Industry That Hides Their Cash"
---
The Ed Cunningham Award
Best magazine reporting in print or digital on an international story
Anand Gopal, The Atlantic, "The Hell After ISIS"
---
The Morton Frank Award
Best magazine international business news reporting in print or digital
Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel, Bloomberg Businessweek, "Hot Mess: How Goldman Sachs Lost $1.2 Billion of Libya's Money"
---
The Madeline Dane Ross Award
Best international reporting in print or digital showing a concern for the human condition
Robyn Dixon, Los Angeles Times, "South Sudan Slips Back Toward Chaos"
---
The Joe and Laurie Dine Award
Best international reporting in any medium dealing with human rights
The Associated Press staff, "Islamic State: A Savage Legacy"
---
The Whitman Bassow Award
Best reporting in any medium on international environmental issues
Elliott D. Woods, Virginia Quarterly Review/Pulitzer Center, "The Fight for Chinko"
---
Best Digital Reporting on International Affairs
Malia Politzer and Emily Kassie, The Huffington Post, "The 21st Century Gold Rush"
---
Best Investigative Reporting
Best investigative reporting in any medium on an international story
Ben Taub, The New Yorker/Pulitzer Center, "War Crimes in Syria"
---
Best Commentary
Best commentary in any medium on international news
Masha Geesen, The New York Review of Books, "Trump, Russia and the Reality of Power"
---
PHOTOGRAPHY
---
The Robert Capa Gold Medal Award
Best published photographic reporting from abroad requiring exceptional courage and enterprise
Bryan Denton and Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times, "What ISIS Wrought"
---
The Olivier Rebbot Award
Best photographic news reporting from abroad in any medium
Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times, "They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals"
---
The Feature Photography Award
Best feature photography published in any medium on an international theme
Meridith Kohut, The New York Times, "Inside Venezuela's Crumbling Mental Hospitals"
---
TV AND RADIO
---
The Lowell Thomas Award
Best radio or audio, or podcast news or interpretation of international affairs
Emily Harris, Gabe O'Connor, Barry Gordemer and Michael May, NPR, "Moments of change for Palestinians and Israelis"
---
The David Kaplan Award
Best TV or video spot news reporting from abroad
Clarissa Ward and team, CNN, "Undercover in Syria"
---
The Edward R. Murrow Award
Best TV, video or documentary interpretation of international affairs less than one hour
Beth Murphy, Charles Sennott, Justine Nagan, Chris White, Sally Jo Fifer, PBS POV, "What Tomorrow Brings"
---
The Peter Jennings Award
Best TV, video or documentary about international affairs one hour or longer
Joe Perskie, Josh Fine, Nick Dolin and Tim Walker, "HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," "The Lords of the Rings"
---
The Robert Spiers Benjamin Award
Best reporting in any medium on Latin America
Nadja Drost, Bruno Federico, Morgan Till and Patti Parson, PBS NewsHour, "Fight for Peace"
---
The David A. Andelman and Pamela Title Award
Best international reporting in the broadcast media showing a concern for the human condition
Marcel Mettelsiefen, Andrew Metz and Raney Aronson, Frontline PBS, "Children of Syria"
---
BOOK
---
The Cornelius Ryan Award
Best non-fiction book on international affairs
Arkady Ostrovsky, Viking/Penguin Random House, "The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev's Freedom to Putin's War"
---
CARTOON
---
The Thomas Nast Award
Best cartoons on international affairs
Steve Sack, Minneapolis Star Tribune