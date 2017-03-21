Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for March 13-19

The Associated Press

Posted 3:17pm on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 14.16 million.

2. "This is Us," NBC, 12.84 million.

3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.18 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.71 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.85 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.43 million.

7. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.32 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 9.58 million.

9. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.1 million.

10. "The Bachelor," ABC, 8.41 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.91 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 7.87 million.

13. "Bachelor: After the Final Rose," ABC, 7.86 million.

14. "The Voice" (Wednesday), NBC, 7.63 million.

15. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.62 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.5 million.

17. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.35 million.

18. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.79 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.61 million.

20. NCAA Basketball: St. Mary's vs. Arizona, CBS, 6.51 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me