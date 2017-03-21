Wires  >  AP Entertainment

George Clooney pays surprise visit to devoted UK fan

The Associated Press

Posted 6:52am on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017

LONDON Actor George Clooney has startled an 87-year-old fan in Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday.

The 55-year-old popped in for a chat and a picture with admirer Pat Adams on Sunday at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading. Linda Jones, a worker there, posted a picture of herself and the beaming pair on Facebook.

Jones wrote: "The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work."

A letter was sent to Clooney asking if he could make a "dream to come true."

Clooney owns a home near the facility in Berkshire.



