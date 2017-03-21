Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 solid years'

The Associated Press

Posted 5:52am on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017

NEW YORK Woody Harrelson has given up marijuana after decades of what he calls partying too hard.

The actor is one of Hollywood's most well-known marijuana enthusiasts. Harrelson tells Vulture that he hasn't smoked pot in nearly a year.

He cites "30 solid years" of partying for his decision to quit. He also says he felt like the drug was "keeping me from being emotionally available." Still, he has nothing bad to say about marijuana, which he calls "a great drug."

The 55-year-old says he still drinks alcohol in moderation.

Harrelson was arrested in 1996 for planting hemp seeds in Kentucky in order to challenge a state law. Hemp is a relative of marijuana, but has a lower concentration of THC, the substance that makes pot smokers high.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me