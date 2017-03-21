Wires  >  AP Entertainment

CBS pilot 'Mission Control' to begin Albuquerque production

The Associated Press

Posted 4:57am on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. A new television pilot starring "Without a Trace" actress Poppy Montgomery is set to begin production in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Film Office Director Nick Maniatis announced Monday that CBS pilot "Mission Control" will begin principal photography. The production will be filmed at Albuquerque Studios.

"Mission Control" focuses on the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists as they juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission.

The pilot also stars David Giuntoli and Peyton List.



