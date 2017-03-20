Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly 10 years

The Associated Press

Posted 7:02pm on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES Court records show singer and television personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, cited irreconcilable differences for her breakup from producer Stephen Belafonte. Her petition was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They have a 5-year-old daughter together and Brown is seeking joint custody.

Brown and Belafonte married in July 2007. She listed Dec. 28 as the date they separated. Brown, who is a judge on "America's Got Talent," is asking a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.



