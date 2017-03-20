Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'

Posted 6:37pm on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

NEW YORK Penelope Cruz is headed to television to play fashion designer Donatella Versace in the third installment of "American Crime Story" on FX.

The Academy Award-winning actress will star in the 10-episode series focused on the 1997 slaying of Versace's brother, Gianni. Donatella Versace took over the famed fashion house after her brother was killed.

Co-executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the Versace story is expected to air in early 2018.

Cruz won a supporting actress Oscar in 2009 for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," directed by Woody Allen. She has appeared in numerous other films including the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" with Johnny Depp.



