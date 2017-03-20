Wires  >  AP Entertainment

2 men dead in burning car believed tied to TV performer ID'd

The Associated Press

Posted 5:57pm on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

PATERSON, N.J. The deaths of two New Jersey men whose bodies were found in a burning car believed to belong to a reality television show performer have been ruled homicides.

Passaic County prosecutors identified the men Monday as Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega Jr.

The Paterson residents were found Friday by emergency responders checking out a car fire in the city. The bodies were discovered after the fire was extinguished. It's unclear if the men died before or during the fire.

Anderson's mother has said he borrowed the car from the son of Kim DePaola. DePaola has frequently appeared on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" television show.

Authorities have declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.



