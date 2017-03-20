Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Variety to honor Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, others

The Associated Press

Posted 4:22pm on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

NEW YORK Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Blake Lively, Audra McDonald and Viacom vice chairwoman Shari Redstone are being recognized by Variety at its Power of Women: New York luncheon.

The Hollywood trade publication announced Monday that the six women will be honored April 21 at the Cipriani restaurant in New York. "Saturday Night Live" star Vanessa Bayer will host the private event.

The honorees will appear on the cover of Variety's April 18 issue.

Now in its fourth year, the Power of Women: New York event celebrates the humanitarian efforts of the city's female leaders in entertainment, media and politics.



