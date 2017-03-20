Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Robert Silvers, edited New York Review of Books, dead at 87

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

Posted 1:37pm on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

NEW YORK Robert B. Silvers, the longtime head of The New York Review of Books, has died. He was 87.

Silvers died Monday morning at his home in Manhattan after a brief illness, the publication confirmed to The Associated Press after sending an announcement on Twitter.

Silvers helped found the prestigious literary journal during a 1962 newspaper strike and the first issue came out the following year. The review has published classic essays by Norman Mailer, Joan Didion, Gore Vidal and many others. In 2006, Silvers and co-founder Barbara Epstein received honorary National Book Awards for service to the literary community. He was honored by the National Book Critics Circle in 2012.



